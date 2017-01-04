UPDATE: Man stabbed after alcohol-fuelled incident

INVESTIGATION: A crime scene has been set up at a house on FE Walker St after a man was stabbed.Photo Carolyn Archer / NewsMail

BUNDABERG police are investigating a stabbing incident, which happened in Kepnock early this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at FE Walker St about 2.30am after a fight broke out between two men.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said an injured man, with a wound to his torso, was found and taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

Police say the men had been drinking before the fight broke out and the victim, 29, was stabbed in the stomach.

He was taken to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

His alleged attacker, 23, is in custody, with charges yet to be laid.