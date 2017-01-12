Man speaks out in support of controversial surgeon

ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY: Brian Samuels said Richard Hocking did a great job of treating an infection in his knee at Bundaberg Hospital.

WHEN the controversial history of Bundaberg Hospital surgeon Richard Hocking was splashed across front pages last year, nobody was more surprised than Brian Samuels.

The 76-year-old Branyan man has spoken out in support of Dr Hocking, who he said did "a wonderful job” on his a knee operation.

"When I saw all those complaints, I thought 'How could someone criticise a lovely man like this?'” Mr Samuels said.

After two knee replacements four years ago, all was well until he woke up one morning in February last year with a badly infected left knee.

At Bundaberg Hospital, Dr Hocking had to remove it completely, inserting a concrete implant and ensuring Mr Samuels was treated with antibiotics.

"I was at risk of losing my leg,” Mr Samuels said.

"Dr Hocking fought the infection fiercely.

"He was very caring. He wouldn't just walk in and say something - he'd sit down with you and explain it.”

Mr Samuels also thanked the nurses who looked after him while he was bedridden for two months, healing a bedsore he developed on his back.

In April 2016 Dr Hocking replaced the knee, inserting two hip bone grafts.

"He's done his utmost best and I couldn't have got a better specialist,” Mr Samuels said.

Wife Joy was in agreement, saying the period during Brian's illness was a difficult time.

Now, he's "coming good”.

"I can bend the knee and I wasn't able to sleep on my side - but now I can,” Mr Samuels said.

"I'm off going for walks.

"I'll be seeing Dr Hocking next week, hopefully for the last time.

"I just couldn't give him more thanks.”