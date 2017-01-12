34°
News

Man speaks out in support of controversial surgeon

Eliza Goetze
| 12th Jan 2017 7:05 PM
ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY: Brian Samuels said Richard Hocking did a great job of treating an infection in his knee at Bundaberg Hospital.
ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY: Brian Samuels said Richard Hocking did a great job of treating an infection in his knee at Bundaberg Hospital. Eliza Goetze

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN the controversial history of Bundaberg Hospital surgeon Richard Hocking was splashed across front pages last year, nobody was more surprised than Brian Samuels.

The 76-year-old Branyan man has spoken out in support of Dr Hocking, who he said did "a wonderful job” on his a knee operation.

"When I saw all those complaints, I thought 'How could someone criticise a lovely man like this?'” Mr Samuels said.

After two knee replacements four years ago, all was well until he woke up one morning in February last year with a badly infected left knee.

At Bundaberg Hospital, Dr Hocking had to remove it completely, inserting a concrete implant and ensuring Mr Samuels was treated with antibiotics.

"I was at risk of losing my leg,” Mr Samuels said.

"Dr Hocking fought the infection fiercely.

"He was very caring. He wouldn't just walk in and say something - he'd sit down with you and explain it.”

Mr Samuels also thanked the nurses who looked after him while he was bedridden for two months, healing a bedsore he developed on his back.

In April 2016 Dr Hocking replaced the knee, inserting two hip bone grafts.

"He's done his utmost best and I couldn't have got a better specialist,” Mr Samuels said.

Wife Joy was in agreement, saying the period during Brian's illness was a difficult time.

Now, he's "coming good”.

"I can bend the knee and I wasn't able to sleep on my side - but now I can,” Mr Samuels said.

"I'm off going for walks.

"I'll be seeing Dr Hocking next week, hopefully for the last time.

"I just couldn't give him more thanks.”

Bundaberg News Mail
'I could have killed my girl', drink driver tells court

'I could have killed my girl', drink driver tells court

"IT WAS all of my doing. I put my own daughter's life at risk."

Bundaberg boy recovering after plane crash

PLANE CRASH: Jesse Lonnon is recovering in hospital with a suspected fractured ankle.

Father sees son's plane crash down

Moneys Creek open to swimmers soon

BARGARA: Kellys Beach.

Council opens flood gates to flush lagoon

Man speaks out in support of controversial surgeon

ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY: Brian Samuels said Richard Hocking did a great job of treating an infection in his knee at Bundaberg Hospital.

'Dr Hocking did a wonderful job'

Local Partners

WATCH: Rude cockatoo's emotional return home

ESTRANGED for more than three weeks, a man and his swearing cockatoo have been reunited at long last.

Monto girl wins Heywire

HEYWIRE: Monto's Breanna Cook was named a finalist in the ABC's rural youth blogging competition.

Breanna Cook won an ABC competition to travel to Canberra.

TV royalty gets Agro at our zoo

Zoo attendant Breoni Jeffrey, Cr Bill Trevor, Dingo, Agro, zoo supervisor Leon Spencer and Ranger Stacey.

Ranger Stacey and Agro in town

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, January 10

FUNNY GUYS: Catch Agro (and Jamie Dunn) at Sugarland Shoppingtown today.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, January 7, and Sunday, January 8

HELP OUT: Isis Bushcare is holding a working bee at Helms Scrub today.

Five things you need to know

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade to release new album

See the latest single release from Melbourne deathcore band Boris the Blade.

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores the food and his own family history in Singapore

MOVIE REVIEW: Lion leaves a lasting impression

Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

FILM'S touching, real-life lost and found story is a tearjerker.

What's on the big screen this week

Caspar Phillipson and Natalie Portman in a scene from the movie Jackie.

NATALIE Portman stars in Jackie and school holiday films continue.

Idris Elba wants to be your Valentine

Idris Elba is offering a Valentine's Day date with him to help raise funds for charity.

LUTHER actor promises 'the most delicious meal of your life'.

RENOVATOR

62 Steuart Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

Situated on a 508m2 block of land and just a 2-minute drive or an easy 10-minute walk to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this post war dwelling. The property is possibly...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

YOUR TREE CHANGE

82 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 0 0 $295,000

Situated around a 10-minute drive to Bundaberg's major shopping and retail hub being Sugarland Shopping Town, Johanna Boulevard and more sits this picturesque...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works.

PEACEFUL, PICTURE PERFECT + ABILITY TO ACCOMMODATE THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

MOVE IN AND RELAX HERE

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $328,000

Move in, relax, put your feet up and go for a swim. This home is immaculate and is ready for someone to move in and enjoy. The home built in 2004 has just had all...

3+ Acres - 4 B/R Brick Home - Sheds Galore

Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $395,900

Fantastic opportunity to buy this 4 B/R brick home with brick internal feature walls with great location only 10 minutes to Bundaberg CBD. 3 + acres or (1.23HA)...

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOOM HOME

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $579,000

Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and catch the cool breezes. The 15 acres is fully...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $378,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $317,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

You'll love living in paradise

Sublime beachside residence set for auction

When only the best will do

Noosa hinterland property the ideal rural retreat

Nancy Cato home on the market

River-front retreat reflects the essence of Noosa history

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!