Man says barking greyhounds are driving him mad

BARKING greyhounds are driving a Bundaberg man mad as a neighbourhood dispute goes to the dogs.

Richard Greatorex lives nextdoor to greyhound trainer Stephen Bland and claims his dogs are keeping him awake all night.

But Mr Bland says Mr Greatorex is a "serial complainer” and Bundaberg Regional Council officers have already checked his property.

Mr Greatorex, who lives at Woodgate Rd, Goodwood, said since Mr Bland moved in next door about three years ago it had been a nightmare.

"The noise is constant and it's stressful,” he said.

"It goes on 24 hours a day.

"They were supposed to have buffer zones between us.”

The council carried out an inspection between April and July, revealing that between 15 and 22 greyhounds were being kept on the property and 18 kennels had been built, six more than the approved use.

The council issued Mr Bland with an enforcement notice in June.

But Mr Bland said he had already spoken to the council about his expansion.

"I had already spoken to council about our increase in dogs and that was going through in another application, which is before council at the moment, Mr Bland said.

"We put in an extra six kennels, and the building application is in for that and paid for.

"We do everything according to the book.”

Mr Bland said none of his other neighbours had any complaints.

"We had the compliance guys from council come out here and they found there was no noise,” he said.

Mr Bland said he had even built a paddock between the two properties where his greyhounds don't go, to mitigate any potential issues.

"There is supposed be a 5m buffer zone between his place and ours,” he said.

"So we decided to build a paddock there and the dogs don't go there which is a lot more than 5m.”

A council spokesman confirmed it was assessing a further development application for an expansion to the existing kennel facility on the property.

"This development application should be determined by council in the early part of this year,” he said.