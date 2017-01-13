Man keen to go ahead with Bundy's Hamptons

THE HAMPTONS: Ron Bullock wants to put the controversy of his Burnett Heads block behind him and get on will developing a turtle-friendly subdivison.

THE owners of a block at Burnett Heads - one of 10 which inadvertently prompted the State Government to order Bundaberg Regional Council amend it's planning scheme - says the turtles were carefully considered even before an application to subdivide the ocean-front land was lodged.

Ron and Janiece Bullock's five acres on Shelley St at Burnett Heads was approved for a 12 block subdivision in June 2016, which only became possible after the council changed the land's zoning in its new planning scheme, which came into effect in October 2015.

But in November last year the council was issued a direction to amend the planning scheme to protect turtle populations, specifically the zoning of the Bullock's land and the nine adjacent beach-side blocks along Shelly St.

The council has agreed to do so, but the Bullock's subdivision, named The Hamptons, will proceed because it was approved before the Sate Government's direction.

In fact one block has already sold and the operational works have also been given the tick of approval.

Despite concerns from some residents, Mr Bullock said the couple were not the large developer who "comes in and does as little as possible.”

They've invested everything they have into the project, including their superannuation, and commissioned a 100-page impact statement before lodging the initial application.

"We actually care about this area, we've put a lot of effort into this area,” Mr Bullock said.

"I've got four generations of family here.

"Hamptons is named after my mother's maiden name, she passed away in Burnett Heads in August and I've other siblings and their families here.

"We moved up here in 2010 and lived here for a little over two years.”

However during that period Mr Bullock was unable to find work and instead volunteered in the community.

He spent six months removing rocks from his block to build a wall for the sea cadets at Burnett Heads.

He also supports the Rural Fire Brigade and allowed them to use the block as a training facility.

"I put a gate in and said if they or ambulances ever need access for emergencies, they can use my property,” he said.

Mr Bullock said he'd always been interested in subdividing the land, but was aware it wasn't an option under the former planning scheme.

"When the new draft plan came out, in the Progress Association Hall, Danny Rowleson (the then divisional councillor) put up an A3 poster about what was involved,” he said.

"All these 10 blocks were colour-coded so people knew what they were.

"As far as I was concerned there was only one objection (to the draft plan).”

Mr Bullock said the development application process had been followed "to a tee” by the council, who he says were nothing but professional and a pleasure to deal with.

The blocks, which are being sold from $245,000, also come with special conditions to protect the turtle populations.

"We're doing more than we have to,” he said.

"There is restrictions on building, they have to conform to turtle-safe, low-impact lighting.

"All the blocks are rear access so there's no extra traffic along the front.”

Mr Bullock said the the sale of a couple more blocks would provide the funding to kick off the operational works and he was looking forward to delivering the project.