Man jailed after wild goose chase at sewerage plant

CHASE: Police officers at the East Bundaberg Water Treatment Plant, where members of the public reported Cobey Ian Duncan, 30, walking around with a piece of metal.

A MAN who led police on a wild goose chase through the East Bundaberg Water Treatment Plant before being subdued with capsicum spray has been jailed.

Cobey Ian Duncan, 30, today pleaded guilty to four counts of obstructing police on three occasions between July last year and January this year, including the incident at the Bundaberg Regional Council-owned facility on January 6.

He also plead guilty to one count of trespass and one count of possessing methamphetamine.

Just after 8am on January 6, members of the public called police after noticing Duncan walking along carrying a metal spike.

He was seen running along the fence-line of the treatment plant and police found him inside the yard, where they produced a taser.

Duncan did drop the metal spike but refused to stop and ran from police.

He was however eventually caught, but as police attempted to restrain and arrest him, he struggled, forcing police to spray him with capsicum spray.

The court heard Duncan had a history of obstructing and assaulting police, including an incident in 2011 which saw him jailed after an officer had his leg broken.

Appearing via videolink in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday, Duncan also plead guilty to obstructing police in Buss Park on July 22 last year.

Police had approached Duncan after he was observed to be under the influence. He ran through the park and when told he was under arrest, held on to a park bench and refused to let go.

Then on August 7, witnesses told police they saw Duncan dealing drugs in the Central Hotel.

Police searched Duncan and found three clip seal bags, each containing about 0.1gm of methamphetamine.

When police attempted to arrest him, Duncan became aggressive and abusive, telling police he could "break their legs”.

Defence lawyer Craig Ryan said his client admitted he had a drug issue, but denied dealing drugs.

He said Duncan had sought help for is addiction but "returned to his old ways” after his relationship broke down.

In sentencing Duncan, Magistrate Belinda Mertrin said his offending was serious, especially given his history of similar offences and the fact the offences had been committed while serving a suspended sentence.

Duncan was sentenced to six months jail, with a parole release date of April 10, 2017.