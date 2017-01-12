Laminex explosion: Gympie man recovering after 40% burns

EXPLOSION: The Laminex plant near Tin Can Bay Rd, where a man was injured in an industrial explosion a short while ago.

UPDATE 11.40pm: THE man injured in an explosion at the Laminex plant at Victory Heights yesterday is Gympie father Mark Punter.

Mr Punter's son Kurt Punter said his father had been transferred to a Brisbane hospital, where he remains "comfortable" today.

Kurt Punter said doctors had told the family his father "will be okay".

The Laminex worker sustained burns across 40% of his body in the factory accident yesterday afternoon at about 5.55pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said reports indicated a furnace door at the factory had blown open.



UPDATE THURSDAY 7am: THE man injured in an fiery accident at the Laminex factory at Victory Heights yesterday evening has sustained burns to almost half his body.

The man, aged in his 50s, was burned on his legs, back and hands.

The man was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.



WEDNESDAY 6.30pm: A MAN has been injured in an explosion at Gympie region's Laminex factory, near Tin Can Bay Rd, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said late this afternoon.

The explosion was reported to the ambulance service at 5.55pm, she said.

A man in his 50s had sustained an injury, but no further details were yet available at 6.20pm.

The spokeswoman said ambos were still responding to the incident and had not had time to report back.