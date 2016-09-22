Man in serious condition after altercation

Bundaberg detectives are investigating an incident at Gin Gin that left a man with serious injuries.

A 65-YEAR-OLD Gin Gin man is in a serious condition in hospital after an altercation on Sunday.

Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident which left the man with serious injuries.

It's understood the injured man was in a fight with another man at a Gin Gin property.

The man first presented to Bundaberg Hospital on Sunday evening but was discharged.

Feeling unwell, the man re-presented at hospital on Wednesday night after his condition deteriorated.

Police are continuing their investigations and anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.