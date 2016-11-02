30°
Man hit by car at Hinkler Central

2nd Nov 2016 10:25 AM
STRUCK: A person has been hit by a car outside Hinkler Central.
STRUCK: A person has been hit by a car outside Hinkler Central. Photo Jim Alouat Contributed

A PEDESTRIAN has been hit by a car at Hinkler Central.

The man was treated on the scene by paramedics before being taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

The man's injuries are unknown at this stage.

Pope Francis: Catholic ban on female priests "is forever"

Pope Francis has made clear the Church's stance on the ordaining of female priests.

The Catholic Church will never allow women to be priests, says Pope.

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 2

CLEAN UP: Learn how to make your own soap at a class today.

Five things you need to know

'Someone will get hurt': fight over Bundaberg footpath

OBSTACLE COURSE: Gail Bartowiak is concerned the footpath outside her motel poses a safety risk.

Motel owners slam 'band-aid' fixes

Encouraging indigenous people to follow their dreams

TWO inspirational guest speakers will talk at a networking evening which aims to raise the educational aspirations of local indigenous people.

Tough weekend for the Wildcats

STAYING POSITIVE: Player Madelyn McCracken said Wildcats remained upbeat despite their third loss.

Players positive despite losses

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 2

CLEAN UP: Learn how to make your own soap at a class today.

Five things you need to know

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: Jenny's fundraising journey

FIGHTING THE BIG C: Melbourne Cup luncheon organiser Jenny Frew, left, with Susan Cross at a Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea this year.

Luncheon to help people in cancer fight

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: get your backside trackside

CUP DAY: Punters gather at Thabeban Park for Melbourne Cup Race Day on Tuesday 3 November 2015.

There's plenty happening around Bundaberg on Melbourne Cup Day

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

Hacksaw Ridge tells the extraordinary true story of Desmond Doss who saved 75 men without carrying a weapon.

Melbourne Cup 2016 hangover: Bold and boozy in photos

Racegoers at the end of the day during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse.

NURSING a headache after a big Melbourne Cup Day?

Isla Fisher worried Sacha Baron Cohen will get arrested

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher.

Isla Fisher's legal worries

Blac Chyna to give birth on TV?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is set to give birth on TV.

Michael Buble: I handled fame badly

Michael Buble has admitted he handled fame "poorly"

Zayn Malik suffered eating disorder

Zayn Malik suffered from an eating disorder while in One Direction

Adele: I felt 'pressured' to have kids

Adele feels people that choose not to have kids are very "brave"

