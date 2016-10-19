Man flees after ditching stolen car at shopping centre

STOLEN CAR: Police wait for forensic officers to arrive at Hinkler Central after a stolen Hyundai was found there.

POLICE are urging people make sure their cars are locked after two vehicles were stolen in the Bundaberg region in two days.

The underground car park at Hinkler Central was taped off yesterday afternoon after a stolen car was found there.

Police are looking for a man who was seen running from the blue Hyundai about 3pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said the vehicle had been reported to police earlier in the day.

"It was reported stolen and seen driving erratically,” Det Snr Sgt Bishop said.

"The owner has been notified.”

It was one of two cars reported stolen in just two days.

Bundaberg social media lit up with comments from people saying they had also seen the car run red lights and run over traffic islands.

The police took finger prints and photographs of the stolen car and the dog squad was called in to try to find the man, who was still on the run.

The other stolen car, a Toyota Corolla hatchback, was taken from a Bargara residence about 9am this morning.

Det Snr Sgt Bishop said it was unusual for cars to be stolen in the region.

"It is relatively rare for them to be stolen here - it's more likely in the bigger cities,” he said.

Det Snr Sgt Bishop said it was a reminder for people to lock vehicles and secure their belongings.

"By people not securing it gives an easy level of access and more opportunity,” he said.

Det Snr Sgt Bishop said investigations into both car thefts were ongoing.

Anyone with information about either theft can phone Bundaberg police on 4153 9111 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.