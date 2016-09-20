27°
Man faces 19 charges after evading police

Ashley Clark
| 20th Sep 2016 11:11 AM
The man evaded police on Friday in the Childers area.
The man evaded police on Friday in the Childers area.

A 28-YEAR-old Brisbane man has been arrested and will face 19 charges in relation to a police chase through Childers on Friday.

The man allegedly caused mayhem in the main street, hitting multiple cars and running others off the road after he tried to evade police in a stolen vehicle.

He allegedly later dumped the car and stole another in an attempt to make a getaway.

Bundaberg Police CIB detective senior sergeant Michael Bishop said as a result of ongoing investigations into the matter, the man had been charged with a number of offences.

The charges include:-　

  • failing to stop a motor vehicle
  • disqualified driving
  • dangerous operation of a vehicle
  • burglary x 2
  • unlawful use of a motor vehicle x 3
  • unlawfully possession of weapons
  • stealing x 3
  • receiving tainted property
  • possession of suspected stolen property
  • possessing dangerous drugs
  • obstruct police
  • breach of bail conditions x 2
  • fail to appear warrant.　

The offender is to appear in custody at the Brisbane Magistrates Courts today.

 

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  childers, police, police chase

