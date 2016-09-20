Man faces 19 charges after evading police

The man evaded police on Friday in the Childers area.

A 28-YEAR-old Brisbane man has been arrested and will face 19 charges in relation to a police chase through Childers on Friday.

The man allegedly caused mayhem in the main street, hitting multiple cars and running others off the road after he tried to evade police in a stolen vehicle.

He allegedly later dumped the car and stole another in an attempt to make a getaway.

Bundaberg Police CIB detective senior sergeant Michael Bishop said as a result of ongoing investigations into the matter, the man had been charged with a number of offences.

The charges include:-

failing to stop a motor vehicle

disqualified driving

dangerous operation of a vehicle

burglary x 2

unlawful use of a motor vehicle x 3

unlawfully possession of weapons

stealing x 3

receiving tainted property

possession of suspected stolen property

possessing dangerous drugs

obstruct police

breach of bail conditions x 2

fail to appear warrant.

The offender is to appear in custody at the Brisbane Magistrates Courts today.

