Man with Esky on wheels charged after Hinkler incident

A MAN has been charged by Bundaberg police following alleged unruly behaviour at Hinkler Central last night.

Police allege that around 8pm the man and a friend had been walking around Hinkler Central acting "loud and offensive".

It's alleged the man became abusive when he wheeled an Esky into the bottle shop and staff refused him service.

"He had an Esky with him," a Police Media spokesman said.

"An Esky on wheels."

Police allege he refused to provide them with his details and refused to stand up and was eventually handcuffed.

The 37-year-old Rosedale man has been charged with committing public nuisance and obstructing police.

Police and ambulance crews both attended the incident.