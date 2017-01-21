Man convicted of street stabbing, back in Bay court

A MUNDUBBERA man who stabbed a man in 2015, was on parole for less than three months when he was involved in another incident and tasered by police, a court has heard.

Shaun William Dennison, 38, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance and one count of obstructing police from performing their duties.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards told the court that on Christmas Eve last year, police were called to a Gayndah address where they saw Dennison "yelling and screaming" at the victim.

"The defendant walked towards the police with his fists clenched before turning his attention back on the victim," Snr Const Edwards said.

"The taser was presented and deployed at that time."

Dennison was convicted last year of unlawfully wounding a man and was given three years' jail but placed on parole.

Dennison was fined $1000, referred to SPER. He will return to court on February 9 for a contested charge.