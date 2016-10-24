Man charged with multiple car thefts

ARREST: A 21-year-old Walkervale man is in custody accused of a spate of car thefts and traffic offences, including the theft of car dumped at Hinkler Central.

A 21-YEAR-OLD Walkervale man has been charged with more than 35 property and traffic offences, including the alleged theft of two cars in the region in two days.

On Tuesday last week a stolen blue Hyundai was found dumped in the underground carpark at Hinkler Central while a Toyota Corolla hatchback was stolen from a Bargara home on Wednesday.

The arrest late last week came as a result of investigations by detectives attached to the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch in relation to property-related offences including unlawful use of motor vehicles and thefts within the Bundaberg Patrol Group area and also extending to offences committed within the South-East Queensland area.

The 21-year old Walkervale man was arrested and charged with 13 counts of stealing, 11 counts of evading police, seven counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, three counts of entering premises with intent, one count of possessing ammunition and one count of possessing a category M weapon.

The alleged offender appeared in custody in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday and was remanded in custody to reappear on December 5.

Wide Bay Burnett District CIB officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said police from the Bundaberg Patrol Group would continue to vigorously investigate and prosecute those people who committed property offences.

"I would encourage any members of the community who have information which could assist police regarding any unlawful activity, in our community to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000,” he said.