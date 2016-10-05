29°
Man charged following Gin Gin death

Carolyn Archer
| 5th Oct 2016 4:35 PM
Bundaberg court housePhoto: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
Bundaberg court housePhoto: Zach Hogg / NewsMail Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT3

DETECTIVES have charged a man with one count of unlawful striking causing death following an incident in Gin Gin on September 18.

Police alleged about 6.20pm an altercation has occurred at a house in Tirroan Rd, Gin Gin between two men who were known to each other.

A 65-year-old Gin Gin man died on September 23 as a result of his injuries.

Horse Camp man Thomas Charles Kenyon, 52, appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates today and was remanded in custody, with the matter set down for mention via videolink on December 8, 2016.

