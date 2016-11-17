Man arrested after airport joke bombs

NOT FUNNY: A man was arrested today after allegedly making comment about explosives while passing through Bundaberg Airport security.

POLICE have charged a 53-year-old man with allegedly making a bomb threat while passing through security at the Bundaberg Airport.

A Bundaberg police spokesman said officers were called to the airport about 2.20pm today.

"Police were notified by security at the Bundaberg Airport that a passenger had made a comment in relation to explosives whilst going through a security check,” he said.

"Police attended and he was charged under Commonwealth Law in relation to making a bomb threat under the Aviation Transport Security Act.”

MISSED FLIGHT: The man was not permitted to reboard the aircraft at Bundaberg Airport.

Police ascertained the Deception Bay man was not carrying any explosives and did not pose a threat to any passengers, however he was not permitted to reboard the aircraft.

He will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrate Court next month.

Under the Act the man faces a maximum fine of $9000 if convicted.

The Transport and Security Act 2004 came into force on March 10, 2004, in response to heighten security following the September 11 attacks against America.