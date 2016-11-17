Man arrested after airport joke bombs

POLICE have charged a 53-year-old man with allegedly making a bomb threat while passing through security at the Bundaberg Airport.
A Bundaberg police spokesman said officers were called to the airport about 2.20pm today.
"Police were notified by security at the Bundaberg Airport that a passenger had made a comment in relation to explosives whilst going through a security check,” he said.
"Police attended and he was charged under Commonwealth Law in relation to making a bomb threat under the Aviation Transport Security Act.”
Police ascertained the Deception Bay man was not carrying any explosives and did not pose a threat to any passengers, however he was not permitted to reboard the aircraft.
He will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrate Court next month.
Under the Act the man faces a maximum fine of $9000 if convicted.
The Transport and Security Act 2004 came into force on March 10, 2004, in response to heighten security following the September 11 attacks against America.