A MAN who fell almost 4m through the roof of a pergola on a property at Isis, south of Bundaberg, yesterday afternoon has been airlifted to hospital.

The 64-year-old man was flown to the Bundaberg Hospital by the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter after being treated at the scene.

He was in a stable condition with suspected back, rib and abdominal injuries.