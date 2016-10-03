Man admits he wrote note threatening to kill dog

THREATS: A Bundaberg dog owner has received letters threating to kill their pet for barking.

A BUNDABERG woman is terrified after a number of threats were made to kill her pets.

"Your dog dies Sunday" and "do something with your dog or I will I mean it", are just two of the threats written on notes and left in a Norville residents letter box.

Ayesha Walker took to social media at the weekend after the last threat was made.

She witnessed a neighbour hanging around the front of her house late Friday night and found a letter in her mailbox shortly after.

Miss Walker said she is now terrified to leave the dogs home alone and feared the man will act on his words.

After reporting the letters to the police she was told unless the dogs were hurt or she found proof such as bait they were not able to act.

"There is nothing anyone can do - I even called the RSPCA and there is no prevention to stop my dogs from getting hurt," she said.

"I am terrified - I've had to have friends stay here when I am not home to make sure nothing is done."

The police advised Miss Walker to take out a peace and good behaviour order.

The NewsMail spoke with the neighbour who confirmed he wrote one of the letters.

"I made the letter the dog dies," he said.

"The dogs have been at it for five weeks and they have done nothing about it."

When asked if he would harm the animals he said "I wouldn't do it".

"I've been nice to them all along, they've done nothing about it (the barking)," he said.

He said he reported the dogs to the Bundaberg Regional Council as well as the police.

Miss Walker she had approached other neighbours who said the dogs were not an issue and said the man in question also complained of crying children in the past.

"I would do everything for these dogs, I have put up a wire fence and a barking collar which Chopper wears when I am out and they are both microchipped, desexed, and registered," she said.

"I don't think it's the dogs more the man himself."