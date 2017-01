ON REMAND: Jakep Douglas Chalker, 23, is accused of stabbing a 29-year-old man in the stomach in the early hours on January 4.

A 23-YEAR-OLD man charged over a stabbing incident at a FE Walker St home earlier this month has sobbed through his appearance in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Jakep Douglas Chalker is charged with one count each of unlawful wounding, going armed to cause fear and threatening violence.

He is accused of stabbing a 29-year-old man in the stomach in the early hours on January 4.

Appearing via videolink, Chalker did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody to appear again on Thursday.