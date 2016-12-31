Man, 72, bitten by snake

A 72-YEAR-OLD was taken to Bundaberg Hospital after he was bitten on the foot by an unknown type of snake.
Paramedics were called to the South Bingera property about 3pm yesterday.
The man was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
FOUR generations of pyrotechnic experience and one tonne of fireworks on the Burnett Traffic Bridge will help Bundaberg see in 2017 with an almighty bang.
Family heard few war stories from Rat of Tobruk, who is remembered as a loving family man.
FROM Adele to the Dixie Chicks, Jon Snow to Wolverine, sit back for a hell of a ride in 2017.
