Man, 50, on drug charges after police raid house in Norville

DRUG BUST: Police seized five mature marijuana plants after a raid on a house at Norville.

A 50-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with producing and possessing marijuana after detectives raided a property in Norville.

Police found five mature plants with a street value of between $2000 and $3000 during a search of the Wynter St address yesterday morning.

Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said police used information from members of the public and various other sources to track down illegal drugs in the community.

"Detectives from the Bundaberg CIB have executed a search warrant at an address at Wynter St at Norville,” he said.

"Upon executing the warrant police have located a number of items including five mature cannabis plants and also implements used in connection with the possession and use of dangerous drugs.

"A 50-year-old Norville man is appearing before the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on December 19 in relation to producing dangerous drugs and prepossessing dangerous drugs.”