Police found this car on Tuesday night at Bargara.

A 39-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with mid-range drink driving after he allegedly drove his van into a ditch at Bargara.

The man blew 0.144.

Police found the Coral Cove man and his Hyundai people mover on Tuesday night at the corner of Grange and Mittelheusers Rds.

Abandoned Van, Mittelheusers Rd: Police have established a hazard area around a van driven into a ditch on Mittelheusers Rd, Mon Repos, on Wednesday, October 26, 2016.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 9.30pm and nobody was reported injured.

The man will face Bundaberg Magistrates Court on November 11.