29°
News

Man, 20, jailed over Sugarland ring theft

Carolyn Archer
| 31st Oct 2016 2:46 PM
No Caption
No Caption Jay Fielding

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"I'M OFF".

With those two simple words, 20-year-old Jesse Cox high-tailed it out of a Bundaberg jewellery store with a $5999 engagement ring.

In the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today, Cox pleaded guilty to stealing the white gold 3/4 carat solitaire diamond ring from Michael Hill Jewellers at Sugarland Shoppingtown on September 8.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said Cox asked staff to look at the engagement ring for his girlfriend.

Once he'd been handed the ring Snr Const Klaassen said Cox said "I'm off" to staff before he ran out of the store with the item.

"Once he had the ring in his hands he's just run off," he said.

Police used forensic evidence and CCTV footage to find Cox and he was arrested in Gladstone on September 11.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy said her client had been diagnosed with a mental health condition and stole the ring as a means of providing support for his girlfriend and their young child.

"He's always been led by peer pressure and he'd been offered some money for the ring," she said.

"In hindsight he realises it was not he smartest decision to make in the world."

Ms Maloy said Cox had recently learnt his father had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, a devastating blow after he lost his mother to cancer earlier in the year.

She said any time Cox spent behind bars stopped him from spending quality time with his father.

In sentencing Cox, Magistrate Cox took into consideration his criminal history, which included prison terms for similar offending.

He sentenced Cox to 12 months jail with an eligible parole release date after four months and ordered him to pay $5999 restitution.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  buncourt bundaberg magistrates court diamond ring stealing sugarland shoppingtown theft

Man, 20, jailed over Sugarland ring theft

Man, 20, jailed over Sugarland ring theft

"I'M OFF”. With those two simple words, 20-year-old Jesse Cox high-tailed it out of a Bundaberg jewellery store with a $5999 engagement ring.

Grocery service not delivering 'fresh'

GROCERY CONCERNS: Erika Lines is not happy with the Woolworths delivery service.

Grocery delivery service a problem

Five ways to keep your kids safe this Halloween

Mikaela Berry gets into the spirit of Halloween in the front yard of her Centenary Heights home, Thursday, October 27, 2016.

Make sure you are watching where you are going...

P-plate driver recorded speeding at 40kmh above speed limit

Police are urging drivers to slow down after an alleged high range speed offence.

Driver allegedly speeding at 101kmh in a 60kmh zone.

Local Partners

Tough weekend for the Wildcats

THE men's Wildcats believe they now know what it takes to be the best team in the South East Queensland Premier League.

Donations for Eli close to $70,000

Eli Campbell with his mum Brittany Cervantes.

At last count the donations were sitting at $68,495.

WHAT'S ON: Monday, October 31

WITCHING HOUR: It's Halloween today.

Five things you need to know

New owners roll out welcome mat at Bucca Hotel

NEW OWNERS: The Bucca Hotel owners Judy Green and Ron Kadel

"We could really see the huge potential that the hotel...”

Foot stomping, eclectic gig coming to Bucca

GIG: 8 Ball Aitken will play at Bucca Hotel this weekend.

Blues artist plays at Bucca Hotel

57-room house and she only uses four of them

57-room house and she only uses four of them

TAMARA Ecclestone lives in 57-room house - but only uses four of the rooms on a regular basis.

Now there's not just zombies and Negan - there's a tiger

King Ezekiel with his pet tiger, Shiva.

Has The Walking Dead jumped the shark, or did Shiva have to happen?

How to destroy a marriage and avoid cancer

Burt Bacharach told his ex-wife Carole Bayer Sager he felt sick

WATCH: Teen magician's daring straight jacket stunt

THE PLUNGE: 15-year-old Jeffrey 'Jeffro' Bennett is attempting to escape from a straight jacket while blindfolded and submerged in Carole Park Swimming Centre.

Teen will throw himself into pool locked into a straight jacket

Kevin Jonas shares first picture of daughter

Kevin Jonas and Valentina (c) Twitter

"Say hello to my newest love Valentina.''

Kim Kardashian unlikely to attend charity ball for late dad

Kim Kardashian

Mum Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian will go

Brisbane readies for second Marvel invasion

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Thor, Iron Man and Captain America characters to feature

PEACEFUL 5 ACRES ONLY 10 MINS TO TOWN

33 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 3 1 5 $330,000

Looking for a quiet lifestyle property to grow your own fruit and veges or keep a horse? This pretty as a picture' 5 acre property at Sharon could just be the one...

RARE FIND - HUGE 3 BEDROOM BRICK UNIT - AS NEW!

2/3 Bust Street, Svensson Heights 4670

Unit 3 2 2 $289,000

DUPLEX STYLE UNIT IN A SMALL BOUTIQUE COMPLEX OF ONLY 4. OFFERING THE SIZE AND BENEFITS OF A HOUSE BUT WITH VERY LITTLE MAINTENANCE REQUIRED. A SECURE SMALL YARD...

HOT LOCATION! HOT PRICE! BRAND NEW IN CENTRAL BARGARA!

3/43 See Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 ONLY $350,000!

HOT PROPERTY FOR A HOT PRICE! YOU JUST CAN'T GET SOMETHING BRAND NEW FOR $350,000 THIS CLOSE TO THE WATER!! Just completed in Central Bargara, get in quick for...

BIGGER THAN IT LOOKS!

79 Fe Walker Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 1 $225,000

A spacious 4 bedroom brick home with large separate lounge and dining spaces. Very motivated owner, must be sold! * Hardwood timber floors throughout bedrooms and...

ONE OF ONLY 6 HOUSES IN AUSTRALIA OVERLOOKING THE OCEAN and GOLF COURSE!

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 O/A $799,000

Unique and quite spectacular, this home is one of only six in the country which are located on a golf course with ocean views. This property sits on the 2nd hole...

CHEAP RURAL LIVING WITHIN 10MINS TO TOWN!

85 Old Gin Gin Road, Oakwood 4670

House 3 1 5 $215,000

Didn't think you could afford your own acre of land with a brick home? Think again! This is a unique opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom brick home on...

QUALITY, BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN A SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

23 Shaw Street, Norville 4670

House 4 2 3 $379,000

Located in the ever popular suburb of Norville, be sure to inspect this well presented, quality built home which ticks all the boxes.4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Areas...

BRAND NEW SPACIOUS UNIT ONLY 300M TO THE WATER!

2/43 See Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 ONLY $345,000!

HOT PROPERTY FOR A HOT PRICE! YOU JUST CAN'T GET SOMETHING BRAND NEW UNDER $350,000 THIS CLOSE TO THE WATER!! Just completed in Central Bargara, get in quick for...

NEW PRICE- ACT NOW

38 Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The vendors transfer is upon us now so the decision has been made to get this beautiful home sold to enable them to relocate. Plenty of people have saved and...

WHAT COULD YOU USE THIS FOR? - DIVERSE RANGE OF OPPORTUNITIES

29a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

Commercial Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself ... OFFERS OVER...

Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself to a diverse range of opportunities Could it be an office and workshop for the...

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!