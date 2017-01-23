Mamminos won't stop making ice cream

BEST FRIENDS: Teena Mammino is heartbroken after the death of her husband Anthony. Together they raised three children and created the Mammino Gourmet Ice Cream brand.

A HOLE has been left by ice cream creator Anthony Mammino in the Childers community and the wider Bundaberg region.

But his wife Teena, who created the business with Anthony more than 20 years ago, has said Mammino Gourmet Ice Cream will not close down.

Anthony Mammino with one of his creations in 2014. Mike Knott BUN301014MAM1

A message on the door of the Churchill St store and on its Facebook page states the shop is "closed due to family bereavement”.

"We hope to reopen in a week or two,” his wife Teena said on Sunday, as the family reeled from the 50-year-old's passing after a long battle with lymphoma.

Mammino Gourmet Ice-cream employee Tammy Stark helping prepare a batch of chocolate ice creams for the 2013 Brisbane Regional Flavours event. Brittany Cook

During Anthony's illness, which lasted about 20 months, the couple discussed the future of the business.

"We put it up for sale halfway through last year because I thought I was going to have to leave and care for Anthony full time,” Teena said.

"We had a couple of offers, but we knocked them back.”

TASTE TEST: Mammino's Gourmet Ice Cream store manager Ashlee Christiansen outside the shop in 2014. Zach Hogg BUN200614MAM2

Amid preparations for her husband's funeral, she said she did not have a concrete plan for the next step for the business, but that one thing was for certain - "we won't stop making ice cream”.

Anthony Mammino is set to make one final stop at his iconic ice cream shop during a funeral procession through Childers tomorrow.

The Mamminos produced the hand-made sweet treat out of their Lucketts Rd home, winning more than 14 business and tourism awards since 1999, and even producing the famous ice creams at the Ekka.

Anthony Mammino has been credited with helping "put Childers on the map” with the popular ice cream. Scott Thompson

Many of the flavours feature local produce including macadamia, ginger and even Bundaberg Royal Liqueur.

It became a hit across Queensland and garnered praise from radio personality Ray Hadley and former MasterChef Adam Liaw, who visited Anthony on his macadamia farm three years ago for the SBS series Destination Flavour.

TASTE OF OUR REGION: MasterChef Adam Liaw (right) with Anthony Mammino. Contributed

Since Anthony's ordeal with the illness began in July 2015, he spent 14 months in Brisbane's Royal Brisbane and Wesley Hospitals, with Teena by his side every day.