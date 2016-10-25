Malcolm Turnbull approval rating drops below 30%

Malcolm Turnbull will be campaigning in Queensland this week

MALCOLM Turnbull's support has plummeted to 29 percent - lower than Tony Abbott's 30% rating when he was toppled as Prime Minister a year ago.

A Newspoll published in The Australian shows voter satisfaction with Mr Turnbull continuing to fall.

Mr Turnbull, who celebrated his 62nd birthday yesterday, has also seen his standing as the preferred prime minister cut to his lowest score.

It now stands at 42%, while Bill Shorten sits on 32%.

The poll of almost 1700 people was taken after Mr Turnbull and Mr Abbott contradicted each other over guns.

Federal Cabinet will meet in Brisbane today and Mr Turnbull will spend the whole week in Queensland.

Queensland has been the state where One Nation has recorded its strongest resurgence.

The Coalition's primary vote remains below 40% while Labor's is at 39%, up from 37%, the Australian reports.