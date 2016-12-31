Make pool safety a top priority this summer

Swimming lessons have begun at Severnlea with students learning pool and swimming safety.

AN INCREASING number of illegal pools throughout the region is causing concern for Bundaberg Regional Council.

Planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said council's development compliance team had undertaken a number of inspections relating to pool compliance.

"While we understand that recent hot weather has left residents searching for ways to cool down, many people may not realise that, under State Government legislation, all portable pools and spas deeper than 300mm, with a volume greater than 2000 litres or a filtration system require a building approval,” he said.

"These pools are also required to be fenced in accordance with the pool safety standards contained in the Queensland Development Code.”

For pool safety laws head to qbcc.qld.gov.au/pool-

safety/pool-safety-laws.