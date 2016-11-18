28°
Make a choice: Your licence or drug use

Crystal Jones
| 18th Nov 2016 3:45 PM
ROAD SAFETY: Bundaberg police traffic branch's Sergeant Marty Arnold is calling on drug drivers to get off the road.
ROAD SAFETY: Bundaberg police traffic branch's Sergeant Marty Arnold is calling on drug drivers to get off the road.

"TELL everyone you know we're doing this".

That's the message the Bundaberg traffic branch is giving to those getting caught drug driving.

Traffic branch officer-in-charge Sergeant Marty Arnold said police were stepping up the fight against drug driving in the region, with 14 offenders caught in a 48-hour period.

Sgt Arnold said there was a "huge effort and focus on drug driving" and it was now easier than ever to check what people were doing on the road.

"Years ago it used to be a case where we had to take them to hospital," he said.

Mobile breath testing units are equipped to test for two common drug types - amphetamines and cannabis.

Sgt Arnold said anyone thinking drug driving was safer than drink driving was sorely mistaken, with perception and reaction time both being affected.

"It can be very, very dangerous, in fact there have been fatalities attributed to drug driving," he said.

"Some (drug drivers) at the higher range have advised they don't remember getting in their cars or how they got there."

Sgt Arnold said drugs were also likely to stay in the user's system.

"It's not like drinking where you can wait 24 hours and you're relatively okay," he said.

"It just builds up in their system and never leaves their system."

Adding further concern, Sgt Arnold said some people combined drugs while driving.

"People need to understand these drugs are illegal for a reason," he said.

"They have potential to cause serious crashes and hurt and kill people."

Sgt Arnold said first-time offences came with a loss of licence and fine, and subsequent offences could involve jail time.

He said while some learned their lesson the first time, there were people who didn't get the message and were serving time in prison.

"If they value their licence, they need to make a choice being being a pedestrian or being a drug user," he said.

Sgt Arnold said in addition to a strong police presence on the roads, education was a key factor in the fight to make roads safer.

"We've got a number of educational initiatives happening at the moment and getting the word out," he said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg police

