Major milestone reached at Rubyanna sewerage plant

Carolyn Archer
| 31st Oct 2016 5:00 AM
BIG JOB: Last week's milestone required about 30 truckloads of concrete.
BIG JOB: Last week's milestone required about 30 truckloads of concrete.

AN IMPRESSIVE 158 cubic metres of concrete has been poured as part of the largest infrastructure project ever undertaken by Bundaberg Regional Council.

Last week's milestone required about 30 truckloads of concrete, which will form half of the digester floor for the new Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Concrete pouring will continue today and tomorrow.

In a video on council's Facebook page updating residents about the project, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said it was great to see local contractor Christensen Industries manage the concrete pour.

"This reaffirms the council's commitment to ensure local companies are receiving a share of major council construction projects across the region,” he said.

Cr Dempsey also sought to alleviate concerns about the quality of water to be discharged from the plant on completion of the project.

"Recent times have seen some concerns raised about the treatment plant discharge point being constructed adjacent to Strathdees boat ramp on our beautiful Burnett River,” he said.

"When people hear about a sewerage plant and the river discharges they tend to think of pollutants being released into the river.

"I can confirm it is nothing further from the truth. The surplus recycled water that will find its way into the river is one step removed from actual drinking water.

"This is the science that is available today for modern treatment plants like Rubyanna.

"At least 25% of the recycled water produced at the plant will also be utilised on crops grown by Bundaberg Sugar.

"So Rubyanna is a massive win for the environment locally with the plant to replace the aged and flood-prone East Bundaberg Treatment Plant as well as catering to growth along our beautiful coastal belt.

Cr Dempsey said all being well the Rubyanna project should be nearing completion about November next year.

Bundaberg News Mail

bundaberg regional council concrete rubyanna waste treatment plant

