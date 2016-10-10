Major Bundaberg engine manufacturer closes

CAMit: A state from August stating CAMit was in trouble and needed support.

BUNDABERG aircraft engine manufacturers CAMit has closed its doors leaving customers from around Australia seeking answers.

CAMIT is the largest factory of its kind in the region operating since 1986.

The company builds and tests 4, 6 and 8 cylinder, air cooled, 4 stroke aircraft engines. They manufacture all of the major engine components and fully assemble them.

The factory has produced up to 90 engines per month.

The NewsMail got confirmation this morning when staff at the Charlie Triggs depot said the rumours were true and the business was now closed.

"It has (closed) unfortunately and it's very sad," the staff member said as she asked the NewsMail to leave the premises.

Only two months ago CAMit posted an update to its website quashing the rumours of earlier closure.

"A few rumours have been circulating recently, to different effects: that CAMit is about to close its doors, that we have already laid off employees, and more," it read.

"We want to address these rumours and mention that they are not true."

But now the company which has been in operation since 1986 has closed it's doors.

The NewsMail received calls from the manufacturer's customers, some as far away as Broken Hill, wanting to know if the rumours were true.

Bundaberg aircraft manufacturer Jabiru uses parts supplied by CAMit and business manager Sue Woods said their company wouldn't be effected.

Ms Woods heard the news at the weekend but wasn't sure if it was true.

"We haven't been advised officially but heard CAMit had shut their doors on Friday," she said.

"For a long time it's been very difficult in aviation and manufacturing.

"But there's a lot of other manufacturers we can draw on and want people to know Jabiru will be okay."

Ms Woods said it the rumours were true it would be a sad day for another Bundaberg business.

CAMit was the largest factory of its kind in the region, and houses the latest multi-million dollar CNC machines.

About CAMit:

A wholly Queensland owned and operated company since 1986, CAMIT Pty Ltd is continually developing and refining its capabilities, techniques and procedures to remain at the forefront of its industry.

The innovative application of these capabilities, together with over 35 years experience in the engineering industry, provide customers with high quality, cost-effective manufacturing solutions.

CAMIT is the largest factory of its kind in the region and houses the latest multi-million dollar CNC machines as well as state-of-the-art assembly and testing facilities built to meet strict CASA and quality assurance guidelines. Our comprehensive quality control systems and procedures and highly developed manufacturing systems provide a structured approach to manufacturing which guarantees repeatability and superior quality results.

Although our factory is setup to meet the high quality and accuracy standards required for the aerospace industry, CAMIT prides itself on staying commercially competitive. This means our customers benefit from the superior standards without the high prices and ensures we deliver value for money. It's no wonder we have such long term relationships with our valued customers.

Located in the beautiful coastal city of Bundaberg, CAMIT is able to attract many highly skilled tradesmen looking for a seachange. Due to the specialised nature of our organisation, we are committed to ongoing training of our staff and our regional location ensures a stable workforce allowing us to continually build on our knowledge base. CAMIT has a deeply ingrained company culture which emphasises quality and efficiency at all levels, guaranteeing the consistent delivery of first-class products.

CAMIT is best known for the manufacture, assembly and testing of 4, 6 & 8 cylinder, air cooled, 4 stroke aircraft engines. We manufacture all of the major engine components and fully assemble and test the engines on site to provide our customer with a market ready product. The factory has produced up to 90 engines per month.