Main Event's starring role in rescue mission

RESCUE MISSON: Main Event owner/operator Brett Lakey captains his ship into Burnett Heads Port Marina. It will begin Lady Musgrave Experience tours in the near future. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

CREW and passengers aboard the Lady Musgrave Experience tour vessel have come to the aid of a stricken fisherman.

About 4pm Tuesday the 44-year-old skipper of a spanner crab fishing boat was suffering chest pains but rough and windy conditions made a helicopter rescue all but impossible.

Cue the Main Event's appearance in the starring role as captain Brett Lakey diverted his boat's track back to Bundaberg to instead offer assistance.

"We received a call from Ocean Pacific just asking if we could assist in picking up the skipper from one of the fishing vessels that was an hour and a half out of Bundaberg,” he said.

"We were about nine miles south of that so we turned around, transferred him onto us and administered first aid and oxygen all the way home and then he went with the paramedics.”

Mr Lakey said all crew on board the Main Event were trained in first aid but they were also assisted by a nurse and two other passengers trained in remote first aid.

With 18-20km/h northerly winds and 1.5m seas, Mr Lakey said a couple of crew from each boat helped transfer the man from the smaller fishing boat to the Main Event, making his journey back to land much quicker.

"We laid him down and made him comfortable on the back deck,” he said.

"It's a pretty remote little paddock we're in out here so we're always happy to help.”

Mr Lakey said he'd since been informed the man was recovering and doing well.