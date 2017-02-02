LOVED UP: $30 Valentine's date night deal at cinema

LOOKING for a quick-fix gift this Valentine's Day?
Give the plush teddies and chocolate treats a miss and plan the perfect night out to show your other half how much you love and appreciate them with a Valentine's Date Night Deal at Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.
The deal is $30 and includes two movie tickets, a large popcorn, a lolly bag and two medium soft drinks.
Bundaberg Regional Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said the promotion was available for all movie sessions between February 9 and February 22.
"It can often be difficult to find the perfect gift but you can't go wrong with an old-fashioned date night at the movies,” Cr Peters said.
"During the promotion period movies playing at the Moncrieff include Live By Night, Queen of Katwe, A United Kingdom and Collateral Beauty.”
Click here for more information and for movie session times .