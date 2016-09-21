Love of baking leads to success for Bundy cupcake queen

THE Cupcake Girls is the realisation of a dream for two friends but also proof that given a challenge, women truly can do anything.

The cupcake story began when owner/operator Kristy-Lee Roberts and her best friend Jess had a fundraiser cupcake stall at the Handmade Markets for their mother's group.

After such an overwhelming response to their amazing little cakes, someone asked if they did birthday cakes or catered for functions and without hesitation they said they did and The Cupcake Girls was born.

Kristy-Lee said coming from a big family and living on a property she always did her own baking and have always loved it.

"I have always made my children's' birthday cakes each year which always resulted in friends and family asked me to make cakes for them because I was well taught as my grandma used to win best sponge cake in the show every year,” she said.

"I am totally blown away by the amazing response to our business we have had so much support and positive feedback, we have our regular customers booking in a year in advance so they don't miss a spot for a birthday or special event

"Our naked cakes and fresh flower topped cakes are especially popular for a birthday, baby shower, engagement to a wedding cake, while our Cherry Ripe and our lemon meringue cupcakes are a firm favourite at the moment.

"With the success of the business and Jess moving to Melbourne, I have continued to run The Cupcake Girls on my own as a full time business to keep up with the constant flow of orders.”

Coming from a hard working family, Kristy-Lee is aware of the importance of being friendly and treating each customer like they are special.

"Word of mouth is such a huge aspect of our business and we want all our customers to feel valued and special and of course making the best cupcakes around helps

"Looking to the future for now I would love to build my own "cake” kitchen because my kitchen at home is almost at capacity for the orders I take on.”