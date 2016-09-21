25°
News

Love of baking leads to success for Bundy cupcake queen

21st Sep 2016 1:24 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Cupcake Girls is the realisation of a dream for two friends but also proof that given a challenge, women truly can do anything.

The cupcake story began when owner/operator Kristy-Lee Roberts and her best friend Jess had a fundraiser cupcake stall at the Handmade Markets for their mother's group.

After such an overwhelming response to their amazing little cakes, someone asked if they did birthday cakes or catered for functions and without hesitation they said they did and The Cupcake Girls was born.

Kristy-Lee said coming from a big family and living on a property she always did her own baking and have always loved it.

"I have always made my children's' birthday cakes each year which always resulted in friends and family asked me to make cakes for them because I was well taught as my grandma used to win best sponge cake in the show every year,” she said.

"I am totally blown away by the amazing response to our business we have had so much support and positive feedback, we have our regular customers booking in a year in advance so they don't miss a spot for a birthday or special event

"Our naked cakes and fresh flower topped cakes are especially popular for a birthday, baby shower, engagement to a wedding cake, while our Cherry Ripe and our lemon meringue cupcakes are a firm favourite at the moment.

"With the success of the business and Jess moving to Melbourne, I have continued to run The Cupcake Girls on my own as a full time business to keep up with the constant flow of orders.”

Coming from a hard working family, Kristy-Lee is aware of the importance of being friendly and treating each customer like they are special.

"Word of mouth is such a huge aspect of our business and we want all our customers to feel valued and special and of course making the best cupcakes around helps

"Looking to the future for now I would love to build my own "cake” kitchen because my kitchen at home is almost at capacity for the orders I take on.”

Bundaberg News Mail
Warning to teen after he rubbed genitals on girl, 11

Warning to teen after he rubbed genitals on girl, 11

A 17-YEAR-OLD has faced the Bundaberg Children's Courts for the last time and warned he will front adult court if he continues to offend.

WEATHER: Rain band to move through Bundaberg

A rain band will move through Bundaberg today.

Rain bands have been moving through Queensland

Bundaberg flood plan on the way

WRECKED: A boat grounded during the 2013 flood on the Burnett River.

Draft report on flood mitigation options due next month

Love of baking leads to success for Bundy cupcake queen

Sweet treats a hit in Bundaberg

Local Partners

Two Wide Bay nurses lead the way in cancer care

TWO Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service nurses are among the first in Australia to be awarded cancer care credentialing.

Ornamental plant can just take over

Weed of the week

Weed of The Week

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Latest deals and offers

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

ANGELINA Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Chris Pratt is taking a break from acting

CHRIS Pratt has revealed he is taking a six-month break

PRICED AT LAND VALUE ONLY - HOUSE AND INFRASTRUCTURE ARE FREE !

578 Branyan Drive, Branyan 4670

House 3 1 4 $519,000

THE OWNERS OF THIS PROPERTY HAVE MADE THE DECISION THAT THE PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD AND HAVE PRICED THE HOME AT LAND VALUE ONLY. YOU WILL NOT FIND A BETTER...

3 LOUNGE ROOMS

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $279,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

349m2 HOME ON 1069 M2 BLOCK WITH A DOUBLE SHED

13 Longview Street, Ashfield 4670

House 5 3 5 $539,000

Situated in a new family friendly estate within close proximity to shopping, Schools, Bundaberg C.B.D and Bargara beach sits this supersized executive family home.

WHEN SIZE MATTERS - IDEAL FOR THE LARGE FAMILY!

41 Polo Place, Branyan 4670

House 5 2 3 $480,000

- Fantastic Spacious 5 bedroom home with ensuite and large games room. - Huge entertaining area out back. - Stunning kitchen for the cook of the household. - 4 bay...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $340,000

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

IT&#39;S ALL DONE- READY TO MOVE IN

50 Anderson Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Avenell Heights central to all amenities sits this immaculate air-conditioned low set 3 bedroom brick home. The house proud owners have the...

MODERN COASTAL QUEENSLANDER

38 Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $528,000

This modern coastal Queenslander in the tightly held pocket of Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights, reluctantly comes to the market for the first time. Due to...

IMMACULATE, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS

27 Michel Lane, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $379,900

This immaculate brick and tile home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the every day standard. Located on a...

BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL DE SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

Record-breaking sale marks priciest home in regional Qld

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

What price would you pay for paradise?

Bundaberg property 'more stable than Mackay or Gladstone'

516 Elliott Heads Rd, Woongarra

IT'S a good time to be an investor in Bundaberg.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.