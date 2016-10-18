Love blossomed between two dairy farms

Ellen and Ron Roberts say looking out for one another is the key to a happy marriage.

IN THE 60 years that Ellen and Ron Roberts have been married, they have moved 30 times, had nine children, over 35 grandchildren and countless beautiful memories shared.

The couple celebrated their anniversary on October 13 and said their life had been full of love and laughter.

"We just love one another and look after one another,” Ron said.

The pair, who both hail from Northern Queensland, said they met at ages 18 and 19 on their families dairy farms.

"Our families had farms near each other and I remember I used to run through the paddock to Ellen's farm to see her very regularly,” Ron said.

"Her father would say to me, 'Roberts the bloomin dingoes are going to get you', but that never deterred me.”

Ellen said Ron had always been a gentleman, and in their earlier days of courting, would walk her home from her work at a nearby hotel.

"I used to be as scared as anything of a place near my work where a man died, they used to say his ghost was there, so Ron would walk me home to protect me,” she said.

The duo married in 1956 and had a total of nine children.

"After we had a couple of kids we thought, oh well let's have a couple more,” Ellen said.

"I love kids and so we just kept saying lets have a couple more and we ended up with nine altogether- five boys and four girls.”

"We have lost count of all the grandchildren, definitely over 35!”

The pair moved to Bundaberg 34 years ago and recently celebrated their 60th anniversary with all of their family and friends.

They said the secret to a happy married life was to always look out for one another.

"I take her breakfast in bed every morning,” Ron said.

"He also brings me a cup of coffee or tea and puts it on the table next to the bed, he is very good to me,” Ellen said.

"We have always led a happy life like that.”