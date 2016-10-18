28°
News

Love blossomed between two dairy farms

Ashley Clark
| 17th Oct 2016 5:36 PM
Ellen and Ron Roberts say looking out for one another is the key to a happy marriage.
Ellen and Ron Roberts say looking out for one another is the key to a happy marriage.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN THE 60 years that Ellen and Ron Roberts have been married, they have moved 30 times, had nine children, over 35 grandchildren and countless beautiful memories shared.

The couple celebrated their anniversary on October 13 and said their life had been full of love and laughter.

"We just love one another and look after one another,” Ron said.

The pair, who both hail from Northern Queensland, said they met at ages 18 and 19 on their families dairy farms.

"Our families had farms near each other and I remember I used to run through the paddock to Ellen's farm to see her very regularly,” Ron said.

"Her father would say to me, 'Roberts the bloomin dingoes are going to get you', but that never deterred me.”

Ellen said Ron had always been a gentleman, and in their earlier days of courting, would walk her home from her work at a nearby hotel.

"I used to be as scared as anything of a place near my work where a man died, they used to say his ghost was there, so Ron would walk me home to protect me,” she said.

The duo married in 1956 and had a total of nine children.

"After we had a couple of kids we thought, oh well let's have a couple more,” Ellen said.

"I love kids and so we just kept saying lets have a couple more and we ended up with nine altogether- five boys and four girls.”

"We have lost count of all the grandchildren, definitely over 35!”

The pair moved to Bundaberg 34 years ago and recently celebrated their 60th anniversary with all of their family and friends.

They said the secret to a happy married life was to always look out for one another.

"I take her breakfast in bed every morning,” Ron said.

"He also brings me a cup of coffee or tea and puts it on the table next to the bed, he is very good to me,” Ellen said.

"We have always led a happy life like that.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  60th wedding anniversary love marriage

Ruby dares to be bold on X Factor tonight

Ruby dares to be bold on X Factor tonight

RUBY Mills will try to embrace her competitive side on The X Factor tonight.

How a couple save beached dugong at Burrum Heads

Burrum Heads neighbors worked to save a beached dugong yesterday morning.

They discovered a beached dugong on Burrum Heads Beach

Jedd's comeback: Speedway rider crashes at Carina but still wins the 250cc class

HIGH POWER: Jedd List loses his bike on the bend at Carina Speedway Bundaberg.

Queensland's Jedd List survives a crash to win at Carina Speedway

Council to get tough on unregistered dogs

Jack Russell Terrier dog

The council is after people who haven't registered their dogs

Local Partners

Movie feast hits Bundy

Australia's longest running travelling film festival is here.

Bogle's popular for good reason

MUSICMAN: Eric Bogle has released a new album featuring 12 great tracks.

Get your latest country music news

Air-con upgrade for Moncrieff theatre

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Cooler theatre on the way

Generations of nippers to be celebrated

BEACH FUN: Drew, Kye, Summer, Mimi, and Indiana Woods are in the Nippers Surf Life Saving program.

50 years of sun, sand and surf life saving

PHOTOS: Huge crowds hit up Bundaberg Rum festival

OVERSEAS VISITORS: Tamsin Pape and Richard Manning from the UK enjoy the Bundaberg Rum Festival.

Bundaberg Rum lovers enjoy annual festival

In Hearts Wake announce local gigs

In Hearts Wake announce local gigs

In Hearts Wake announce Sunshine Coast, Coffs Harbour and Byron Byron dates.

Russell Crowe accused of grabbing rapper by throat

Azealia Banks has reportedly filed a police report

Kim Kardashian robbers 'knew security code'

Kim Kardashian

"They acted like they had all the time in the world."

Jonas says story of losing virginity not meant to hurt

Jonas says he didn't mean to hurt anyone with tale of first time sex

Sam's not sour after Australian Survivor elimination

Australian Survivor contestant Sam Webb.

CHARITY CEO doesn't blame Lee for plotting against him.

Jon Bon Jovi overcame "darkness" thanks to his wife

Jon Bon Jovi thanks his wife Dorothea for helping him to beat his demons. The 54-year-old rock star has admitted to hitting his lowest ebb following the abrupt departure of guitarist Richie Sambora from his band in 2013 - but has credited his wife of 27 years for ensuring he fought through the turmoil.

JON Bon Jovi thanks wife Dorothea for helping him beat his demons.

Phil Collins can't stand Paul McCartney 14 years later

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending.

ONE OF ONLY 6 HOUSES IN AUSTRALIA OVERLOOKING THE OCEAN and GOLF COURSE!

154 BAROLIN ESPLANADE, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 O/A $799,000

Unique and quite spectacular, this home is one of only six in the country which are located on a golf course with ocean views. This property sits on the 2nd hole...

ONLY 2 LEFT! GET IN QUICK FOR THIS TIGHTLY HELD LOCATION!

43 See Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 FROM AS LOW AS...

Just completed in central Bargara! Hot property, walking distance to everything Bargara offers! Only two remain, get in quick! * The latest Errol Bauer project in...

SPACIOUS HIGHSET TIMBER HOME

19A Lovers Walk, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 3 $259,000 Neg

Situated around a 10 minute drive from the Bundaberg C.B.D post office on a private 806m2 block sits this large timber dwelling. The upper level of the home offers...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 $259,000

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $399,000

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

DIRECT OCEAN FRONT, UNRESTRICTED VIEWS and JUST LIKE NEW

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 Offers Above...

This is one of Coral Gardens largest and finest of homes, now available for you to purchase and move straight into without any fuss. Coral Gardens is a highly...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

ENTERTAINERS PARADISE

9 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 4 $349,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and out of flood, this immaculate low set brick home on a generous 1282m2 block is just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and...

4 BEDROOM HOME - 1 ACRE - POOL - GARAGES GALORE

26 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 8 $445,000

Add up the value here nestled on just over one acre (4116m2) with magnificently presented brick and tile home high and dry after recent heavy rains. This home...

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide