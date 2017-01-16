Look out for your neighbours, especially elderly, in heat

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey is reminding residents to check in on the elderly.

RESIDENTS and visitors are being urged to take care and check in on their neighbours in the heatwave conditions forecast for the Bundaberg region this week.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said heat and humidity looked set to increase from Wednesday.

"We are urging residents not to take these heatwave conditions lightly, as the effects of such extreme weather conditions can prove fatal,” he said.

"It is essential that during extremely hot weather people don't dehydrate or overheat.

"In particular, residents should assist the elderly and infirm who are at high risk.

"Drop in, say hello and ensure they are coping.”