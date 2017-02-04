Long wait is finally over for Bundy's AFL captain

HISTORY will be made tomorrow night by Bundaberg's Emma Zielke and the Brisbane Lions.

The Lions captain will lead her teammates on to the field for the first time in the AFL women's competition against Melbourne.

And Zielke will play a big role in the first match after being named in the midfield on Thursday in a squad of 23 players.

One the the official Brisbane Lions website, Zielke said she could not believe the day was almost finally here.

"I never expected this to happen when I first started football almost 10 years ago,” she said.

"I couldn't be more excited and it is an incredible feeling to be able to get out there wearing the Brisbane Lions logo on our chest.”

After beating the Greater Western Sydney Giants in their only trial before the competition, Zielke said her Lionesses were ready to go.

"It's coming along brilliantly,” she said.

"We've been really competitive within ourselves.

"We know what we're setting out to achieve.”

And that goal is a top-two finish.

"We're going to be really competitive,” she said.

"All over we've got every line covered.”

Zielke also promised the side would play an exciting brand of football.

In the first year of the competition just 16 players will be on the ground at a time.

That is two players fewer than in the men's competition.

Zielke said it was advantage and said the move would work for the Lions.

"The 16-a-side suits us well because we do have some speedsters,” she said.

"We've got some pace.”

Zielke said the side was not afraid of being competitive and confronting their opponents.

"We love to crash and bash,” she said.

"It's always physical against a Queensland side.”

The Brisbane Lions will face Melbourne at the Casey Fields tomorrow at 4.05pm Bundaberg time.

The game will be shown live on Fox Footy.

The following week they take on Fremantle in Western Australia.