Logging firm to meet residents

A FORESTRY company has released a statement clarifying its activity planned for Goodnight Scrub State Forest following concerns from Morganville residents.

HQPlantations will commence harvesting its Araucaria plantations this month under the harvest lease rights from the Queensland Government.

The harvest will take place over 18 months "according to management guidelines outlined by the Queensland Government and HQPlantations forest management systems”.

Goodnight and Walla Rds will be utilised to haul the plantation timber from the Goodnight Scrub plantations via the Bruce Hwy to Gladstone.

"Following consultation with the Bundaberg Regional Council, HQPlantations has developed a traffic management plan outlining strategies including curfews and speed restrictions to ensure safe road use by log transport trucks and the effective management of Goodnight and Walla Rds during harvest and haul operations,” the statement said.

"HQPlantations began advising local residents about the harvesting on October 23 by letter box drop and will meet with interested members of the local community on Sunday November 6.”

The meeting will take place at 1pm at Goodnight Scrub Hall.