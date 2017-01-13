Lock it up: second car theft in 24 hours

LOCK IT UP: Police are pleading with car owners to secure their vehicles at all times.

TOYOTA Camry owners in Svensson Heights beware.

Two of the cars have been stolen from the suburb in just over 24 hours.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said a 2007 Silver Toyota Camry had been reported stolen from a driveway in Churchill St, Svensson Heights, between 12.40am and 12.45am this morning.

The theft comes a day after a 1998 Gold Toyota Camry was stolen from a home in Svensson Heights.

"Our crime trends are currently indicating a spike in unlawful use of motor vehicle offences, which is of a concern to us,” Snr Const Loftus said.

The Gold Camry was found yesterday.

Snr Const Loftus is urging car owners to review vehicle security.

"Simply lock your vehicle and check that your vehicle is locked, wherever you park, including in your own driveway or in the street you live in,” she said.

"Remove any valuables from sight, park in a locked garage where possible.”

"Keep keys on you and do not leave them in your vehicle or in an easy/quick to grab location on a bench at home and take a photo of your vehicle to assist with providing a description to police if needed.”

Anone with information can phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP1700072005.