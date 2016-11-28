29°
Locals say they weren't consulted over Hummock project

Jim Alouat
| 28th Nov 2016 6:52 AM
HUMMOCK REVAMP: A $165,000 Hummock Lookout Restoration project is underway.
HUMMOCK REVAMP: A $165,000 Hummock Lookout Restoration project is underway. Contributed

A $165,000 Hummock Lookout Restoration project has created controversy as some nearby residents and an environmental group say they weren't properly consulted.

But Bundaberg Regional Council says staff undertook face-to-face meetings with individual property owners adjoining the reserve and a newsletter was delivered to all residents in the Hummock area.

The project is part of the State Government's $3.2 million Scenic Lookout Upgrade Program, set up to help local council's revitalise existing lookouts across Queensland.

Bundaberg and Urban District Landcare president Mike Johnson maintains the community was not informed on all aspects of the project.

"You need to include the community in these decisions," he said.

"Some people we've spoken to are quite horrified by what's been done."

Mr Johnson said Landcare believed what should happen once the area was cleared of weeds, was revegetation with native hummock species to stay in keeping with the boardwalk nature reserve situated behind the lookout proper.

The council environment and natural resources spokesman Bill Trevor said the first stage of this project involved vegetation removal including weeds and invasive species of trees that was blocking a large section of the view.

"This vegetation will be replaced with low growing native shrubs and groundcovers that will be easier for council staff to maintain and allow this popular tourist destination to maintain its iconic views," Cr Trevor said.

The final stages of the Hummock Lookout Restoration project include road widening, installation of a new shelter and picnic facilities, interpretive signage, new bollards and new seats.

When the project was first announced earlier in the year, Mayor Jack Dempsey said the Hummock Scenic Lookout continued to be a popular recreational area for people to relax and take in the sights and this wide-scale upgrade would only add to that appeal.

"The views from the Hummock of our patchwork fields of rich agricultural land are iconic to this region. One can only imagine what it would have been like for aviation legend Bert Hinkler when he was learning to fly all those years ago," Cr Dempsey said, at the time.

HUMMOCK REVAMP: A $165,000 Hummock Lookout Restoration project is underway.

