Locals loving the sun, but bureau says prepare for storms

Carolyn Archer Full Profile Login to follow

SOAKING up the sun was the best way to spend the first day of 2017, but the sunshine won't stick around.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to hit the region today, with heavy falls predicted for tomorrow and Wednesday.

Forecaster Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology said a trough developing along the coast would bring widespread rain.

"It's going to be a wet few days, many locations should see at least 50mm, some isolated spots may see a couple of hundred millimeters over the week," he said.

However he said it was too early to say exactly where the heaviest falls were likely to be at this stage.