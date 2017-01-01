Locals loving the sun, but bureau says prepare for storms

31°
Weather

News

Locals loving the sun, but bureau says prepare for...

News

WATCH: Police car's close call with flying corrugated...

Australian pro surfer Mick Fanning surfing under the Northern Lights in Norway.

Sport

Mick Fanning surfs under the northern lights

Frances Saban.

News

Adorable pets dress in their best Christmas...

News

News

PICTURES: Vintage liftout reveals extent of 1971...

Getty has released its most significant images from 2016

News

2016 in pictures: The moments that made history

News

News

PHOTOS: Pageant of Lights draws a crowd in CBD

Entertainment

Entertainment

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in...

The most beautiful weather images compiled by the Bureau of Meteorology for its 2016 calendar

News

Australia's most beautiful weather, in photographs

Offbeat

News

Raging bull almost flips 4wd as family sit inside...

News

WATCH: Australia - where our birds throw snakes at...

News

News

Check out your awesome photos of the supermoon

Actress reveals singing voice.

Entertainment

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland covers Chainsmokers'...

A still image from a video showing a fire take hold of a garbage truck at Calamvale.

News

WATCH: Fierce blaze guts garbage truck

Fashion & Beauty

Lifestyle

Melbourne Cup 2016 hangover: Bold and boozy in...

News

News

Bundy's fashion stars head to the track

News

WATCH: 4WD rams sedan for allegedly doing burnouts

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

IKEA transforms Sydney Ferry and the result looks...

Dashcam captures ute running red light.

News

Dashcam captures terrifying head-on on QLD road

Lifestyle

What these dying people want to tell you about...

News

News

Photos from Bundy's Oktoberfest

NSW Police Force: We imagine there are a few infringements in the pipeline for this #loadfail.

News

Pipe bomb? Australian ingenuity at its worst... or...

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

Entertainment

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Fashion knock off

News

10 terrible fashion knock-offs bought online

Ended up somewhere you shouldn't be? The Australian's "Strewth!" section has you covered

News

Politicians hilariously lampooned on newspaper's 404...

News

Locals loving the sun, but bureau says prepare for storms

By
1st Jan 2017 4:42 PM

SOAKING up the sun was the best way to spend the first day of 2017, but the sunshine won't stick around.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to hit the region today, with heavy falls predicted for tomorrow and Wednesday.

Forecaster Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology said a trough developing along the coast would bring widespread rain.

"It's going to be a wet few days, many locations should see at least 50mm, some isolated spots may see a couple of hundred millimeters over the week," he said.

However he said it was too early to say exactly where the heaviest falls were likely to be at this stage.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bureau of meteorology weather