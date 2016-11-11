Locals gather to remember the fallen

REMEMBERING: Frank Mueller at the Remembrance Day Service at Bargara, November 11, 2016.

BRAVING the sweltering conditions across the region, hundreds gathered at memorial services throughout Bundaberg to mark Remembrance Day.

Wiping sweat and a few tears from their eyes, about 150 people met at Anzac Park to pay their respects to fallen soldiers and those that returned but whose lives were never the same again.

More than 30 people attended a simple and sombre Mount Perry service and a moving ceremony was held at Bargara.

Wreaths were laid by Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett as well as members of the public before the Last Post echoed across Anzac Park.

Ex-serviceman Max Francis, who served in the navy from 1980 to 2002, said Remembrance Day held a special place in his heart.

"I remember all the young men and women who were the forgotten heroes.

"It's not just the major battles.

"It's the other situations where maybe a parachute failed to open in a training exercise."

Bundaberg RSL Sub Branch president Paul Tramacchi said the significance of the day had not been lost on a younger generation.

"Its recognition has not waned at all and has grown," he said.

"It allows the Australian public to take a few minutes from the hustle and bustle of the world and remember what it meant and, how our situation could have been a lot different without them."