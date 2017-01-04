29°
Local thanks kind young man after good deed

4th Jan 2017 1:23 PM

A LOCAL has given a thumbs up to a young man who helped them while shopping. 

Lesley Harris said the kind deed was received with immense gratitude.

"I would like to thank a young man that helped me last week outside Coles Supermarket at Hinkler Shopping Centre," Lesley said.

"I found I could not walk without pain and he must have seen that and came over and took my shopping and gave me is arm and helped me to my car.

"He said he had just finished school and I am sorry I failed to get his name.

"I would like to give him the thumbs up and I only wish I had taken his name as it restores one's faith in the youth of today.

"If they were all like him it would be a wonderful world. forever grateful and good luck to this young man in whatever he does, he will be a big asset to whom every employs him."

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  community thumbs up

