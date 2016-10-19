Local jobs focus: Council calls next tenders for Multiplex

BIG PLANS: The second stage of the multi-purpose facility includes the construction of the sports hall, stage, entry foyer, commercial kitchen, plant rooms, landscaping, bathrooms and function rooms.

BUILDING contractors have six weeks to submit tenders for stage two of the Bundaberg Multiplex.

The $12.26m project, which is expected to be completed in October next year, has a focus on local employment, Bundaberg Regional Council says.

Tenders opened on Saturday and is split into two categories: specialised pubic building construction and indoor sport court construction.

The Multiplex, at 1 Civic Ave, is part of the redevelopment of the old showgrounds.

The $15 million facility will also accommodate the PCYC, a three-court arena, gymnastics hall, gym, group fitness area and food preparation facilities and will be used as a major evacuation centre during natural disasters.

Bundaberg Regional Council CEO Peter Byrne said stage two of the multi-purpose facility project included the construction of the sports hall, stage and green rooms, main entry foyer, commercial kitchen, plant rooms, landscaping, bathrooms and function rooms.

The council received $5 million in Federal Government funding, announced by Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce on site in June this year.

"We have also made an application to the State Government for additional funding for stage two of the project under the Building Our Regions fund, round two,” Mr Byrne said.

He said the project was out to tender to the open market so any company, including locals, that complied with the mandatory requirements could submit a tender.

"One of the selection criteria is specifically focused on creation of local employment opportunities and economic growth within the Bundaberg region,” he said.

Tenders close at 2pm November 29.

To submit go to www.lgtenderbox.com.au.