LNP promises $300K for reef initiative

A STATE LNP government would commit $300,000 to the Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef initiative if elected, says Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

Mr Bennett said the shadow cabinet had signed up and taken a pledge to boost global awareness and protect Queensland's greatest natural wonder for future generations.

"The Great Barrier Reef is right on our region's doorstep and I am determined to ensure this precious ecosystem can be enjoyed for years to come,” Mr Bennett said.

"The reef is one of our most iconic tourism drawcards, supporting more than 67,000 jobs and delivering $6 billion every year to our state's economy.

Mr Bennett said the $300,000 would come on top of a $1.3 million Federal Government contribution.

Bundy residents can become a Citizen of the Great Barrier Reef at citixensgbr.org.