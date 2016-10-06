29°
News

Little fish and chip shop is a favourite with locals

Crystal Jones
| 6th Oct 2016 2:31 PM
BEST FISH AND CHIPS: Bundy Facebookers say they love the fish and chips at Jo and Joe's fish and chip shop.
BEST FISH AND CHIPS: Bundy Facebookers say they love the fish and chips at Jo and Joe's fish and chip shop. Mike Knott BUN061016JOANNE2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG fish and chip shop owner Joanne Cammisa has thanked her customers after a huge number of them voted her store their favourite for fish and chips.

The NewsMail's Facebook post calling for favourite fish and chip shops scored many a mention for local businesses, but none so many as Jo and Joe's Fish and Chip Shop.

Mrs Cammisa has been running the Svensson St business for six years and said it was rewarding to know they had such a loyal following.

"I'd like to thank them and I hope we can keep up the work we're doing,” she said.

Tamara Bell said she nominated the store because they were "fantastic”.

"Brilliant food and great service - the people who run the shop are so friendly,” she said.

Lani Young said they were "by far the best”.

The little shop serves up everything from burgers to milkshakes and Mrs Cammisa said she thought it might have been the home-made touch that resonated with their hungry customers.

"I do my own potato scallops, I crumb my own prawns,” she said.

Mrs Cammisa said she worked in catering at Brothers Sports Club before embarking on her own business journey with husband Joe.

She said people often popped into the store after seeing online reviews on sites such as Trip Advisor.

"I have a lot of people that don't know where we are and didn't know we were here,” Mrs Cammisa said.

If you want to pop in, the shop is located at 49 Svensson St and is open Wednesday to Sunday day and night.

More fish and chip shops Bundaberg loves:

  • Grunske's
  • GP Witts
  • Baltimore's
  • Flippers
  • Busy Bee
  • Aqua Girls
  • Grandma's Kitchen
  • See St Seafood & Takeaway
Bundaberg News Mail
Slippery customer startles shoppers in CBD

Slippery customer startles shoppers in CBD

A CARPET python has caused mid-morning chaos in the Bundaberg CBD with police jumping into action to relocate the metre-plus reptile.

'Huge winged vampires' invading Bundy's skies

PLAGUE: Bundaberg Regional Council has confirmed it has received an increased number of resident requests relating to mosquitoes recently.

Mosquito problem is massive, say residents

Little fish and chip shop is a favourite with locals

BEST FISH AND CHIPS: Bundy Facebookers say they love the fish and chips at Jo and Joe's fish and chip shop.

Facebookers give their thoughts on fish and chips

BREAKING: Exclusion zone as chemical spill closes road

Exclusion zone set up around chemical spill

Local Partners

New $4m park with modern facilities now open

THE heart of Miriam Vale has had a revamp with the $4m ALf Larson/Lions Park now open.

New exciting events for RiverFeast

POPULAR: The Popular Food Cart will be there.

Don't sit home being bored

Drag queen to break new ground at fashion festival

Monty Thomas, who goes by the stage name Jess Whoo, will feature in this year's Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival as the state's first androgynous drag queen to walk the runway.

Jess Whoo to be first drag queen to do catwalk modelling in Qld

Latest deals and offers

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

At The Drive in, Mastadon and A Perfect Circle create dream team for album.

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

Gruen host Wil Anderson, centre, with panelists Todd Sampson and Russel Howcroft.

THE ABC's ad show finishes on a high in most successful season yet.

Bloodied waters run deep in SBS's new crime mini-series

Yael Stone and Noah Taylor in a scene from the TV mini-series Deep Water.

YAEL Stone happy to swap dark prison comedy for crime drama.

What's on the big screen this week

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

TWO thrilling dramas debut this week.

Pilotlight bright as NIDA trip stokes the fire

LEARNING FROM LEGENDS: Pilotlight's Leigh-Anne McManus, Meleaka Baldwin, Carla Nixon, Danielle Cole and Alexis and Shjeann Bradley-Mooyer with Nancy Hayes (centre) at NIDA in Sydney.

11 local drama lovers had lessons for a lifetime

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E5 - intruder alert

Osher Gunsberg and Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette.

Courtney misses the whole point of the show.

The Bachelorette's Courtney: I blew it big time

Courtney Dober is a bachelor on the TV series The Bachelorette.

DATING show bachelor promises to turn a new leaf after close call.

ONE OF ONLY 6 HOUSES IN AUSTRALIA OVERLOOKING THE OCEAN and GOLF COURSE!

154 BAROLIN ESPLANADE, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 O/A $799,000

Unique and quite spectacular, this home is one of only six in the country which are located on a golf course with ocean views. This property sits on the 2nd hole...

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

QUALITY, BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN A SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

23 SHAW STREET, Norville 4670

House 4 2 3 $379,000

Located in the ever popular suburb of Norville, be sure to inspect this well presented, quality built home which ticks all the boxes.4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Areas...

PET FRIENDLY FREE STANDING UNIT

4/77 Avoca Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 1 1 1 $120,000

Too busy with a life to maintain the lawn and garden? Like to be independent? Just move in and never be a slave to the house again. Stand-alone villa in...

AMAZING VALUE

11 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 2 1 $229,000

Situated in the popular suburb of Kepnock this four bedroom, two bathroom home awaits new owners. The property is currently rented for $300.00 per week making it a...

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN POPULAR WALKERVALE

5 McCracken Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 2 $175,000

Centrally located to all amenities and a short drive to shopping centre and schools is this weatherboard home on a massive 1083m2 fully fenced allotment. The home...

SPACIOUS HOME ON LOW MAINTENANCE BLOCK

36 May Street, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

Located in popular Walkervale central to all amenities. The home offers two large living areas. Certainly can cater for indoor entertaining with massive family...

BETTER BUY IN BRICK

13 Warrell Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

Conveniently located in popular Millbank sits this neat and tidy 3 bedroom brick home on a comfortable 875m2 block of land. The home features lovely freshly...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRICK HOME, TOP LOCATION

11 Black Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 3 $279,000

Looking for a home where all the hard work has been done? Look no further, this lovely home in the popular Norville has been completely refreshed top to bottom...

Mackay Marina could fetch close to $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.