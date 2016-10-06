Little fish and chip shop is a favourite with locals

BEST FISH AND CHIPS: Bundy Facebookers say they love the fish and chips at Jo and Joe's fish and chip shop.

BUNDABERG fish and chip shop owner Joanne Cammisa has thanked her customers after a huge number of them voted her store their favourite for fish and chips.

The NewsMail's Facebook post calling for favourite fish and chip shops scored many a mention for local businesses, but none so many as Jo and Joe's Fish and Chip Shop.

Mrs Cammisa has been running the Svensson St business for six years and said it was rewarding to know they had such a loyal following.

"I'd like to thank them and I hope we can keep up the work we're doing,” she said.

Tamara Bell said she nominated the store because they were "fantastic”.

"Brilliant food and great service - the people who run the shop are so friendly,” she said.

Lani Young said they were "by far the best”.

The little shop serves up everything from burgers to milkshakes and Mrs Cammisa said she thought it might have been the home-made touch that resonated with their hungry customers.

"I do my own potato scallops, I crumb my own prawns,” she said.

Mrs Cammisa said she worked in catering at Brothers Sports Club before embarking on her own business journey with husband Joe.

She said people often popped into the store after seeing online reviews on sites such as Trip Advisor.

"I have a lot of people that don't know where we are and didn't know we were here,” Mrs Cammisa said.

If you want to pop in, the shop is located at 49 Svensson St and is open Wednesday to Sunday day and night.

