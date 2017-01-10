Lioness speaks of pride in leading team into new era

TOP JOB: Bundaberg's Emma Zielke is the first Brisbane Lions women's captain.

HAILING it the best moment of her career Bundaberg's Emma Zielke can't wait to lead the Brisbane Lions into the new era of women's Aussie rules.

The Lion made history as the first leader of the AFL women's side named captain in front of the staff and players that voted her in.

Honoured to be chosen she admitted emotions were high when her name was announced.

"Initially my heart was racing (when I found out) and I was a bit shocked to be honest,” she said.

"Straight away it turned to how proud I was being able to be the first one (leader).”

Picked after captaining her state for the past three years Zielke admits this is a bigger challenge.

"This is by far the biggest responsibility of the captaincy I've had,” she said.

"It is also the most exciting.”

Currently the Lions are in pre-season preparing for their first game in the competition next month.

Only part of it during the past month, after a broken foot last season, Zielke said the standard has been incredible.

"I'm back into full training and I've had a solid six weeks on the track,” she said.

"It's just a different level of football.

"I feel like my body is in good nick and I'll be putting my hand up for selection.”

The team has also set their goals high for season one.

"The ultimate goal is to be in the grand final and finish in the top two,” Zielke said.

"I think we've got the right group of girls that are willing and extremely driven to get to that goal.”

Recently back in Bundaberg for her brother and sister's birthday she said the family was wrapped for her.

"My family were so proud of me and that's what it all means to me to see how happy they are,” she said.

"So far it is the best feather in my (career) cap.”

Zielke's team will play a trial match against GWS on January 21 before starting their season against Melbourne on February 5.