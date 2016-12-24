Light spectacular on massive Christmas tree

Hannah Leacy has used 180 metres of lights to decorate this tree.

IF YOU are out and about looking at Christmas lights tonight before the jolly man in red stops by, there is one place that is sure to get your attention.

Hannah Leacy has recently created a light spectacular on a massive tree at her property in North Isis that you can literally see from the highway.

The tree standing tall.

The tree all lit up.

Featuring 180 metres of Christmas lights and with lots of effort involved, Hannah has pulled off what just might be the biggest Christmas tree in the region.

"The cherry picker we hired from Craft Equipment and Party Hire was over ten metres and I had a telescopic pole system which was 3.8 metres more but still couldn't reach the top of the tree," she said.

"I had precariously stretched as far as I could and mounted the lights two thirds of the way up and hung them down to the bottom of the tree."

The creation has begun.

With the tree now decorated in what was a spur of the moment idea, Hannah said more planning and preparation would go into the creation for next Christmas.

"Following this year my parents are planning on buying their own lights and getting them to the very top with a bit more organisation and time, compared to my last minute dash for completion," she said.

"Hopefully they will trump this year and have an even better display."

"Initially it was a surprise for mum, however she was on her rostered day off work so I had to spill the secret and rope her into helping hang the lights."

Hannah is urging anyone in the area to stop by and have a look at her magnificent festive display.

Head along to the address at 312 Lynwood Rd, North Isis.