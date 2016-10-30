28°
Light shines on local talent

Carolyn Archer
| 30th Oct 2016 5:07 PM
FESTIVAL ART: Textile artist Sandra Sullivan with one of her works at the Lighthouse Festival.
FESTIVAL ART: Textile artist Sandra Sullivan with one of her works at the Lighthouse Festival. Mike Knott BUN301016LIGHTHOUSE7

HOME-GROWN musical talent and artists with plenty of flair impressed those turned out for this year's Lighthouse Festival at Burnett Heads.

Event spokesman Chris McLoughlin said the feedback from the strong crowd on Saturday was very positive.

"We're pleased to be able to run an event that continues to have loyalty and passion from people,” he said.

"I'd say the highlights of the day was the quality of the musical performances throughout, how high the standard was of the art show and the opportunity we had to showcase talented locals, especially young people.

"A lot of people also comments on how how spectacular the fire twirling and fireworks at the of the day were.

"We had the Dad's Read in the Kids Zone and they were packed all day.”

Mr McLoughlin thanked all the volunteers who helped make the event a success.

"We're completely volunteer based and we couldn't do it without their hard work.”

Topics:  burnett heads fireworks lighthouse festival

