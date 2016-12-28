Light remains critical issue, says turtle group president

WORKING to represent the best interests of our vulnerable turtle populations, the Sea Turtle Alliance group hopes to ensure any future developments are carefully planned with consideration for the turtles.

Now in its second year, group president Gary Brandon said members would also continue to work towards reducing artificial light impacts in 2017 as one of its main priorities.

"What we're looking to do is continuing on with our work in regard to maximising cutting the glow - that remains the critical thing,” he said.

"We'll be looking to work with the council to plant some trees adjacent to Oaks Beach, heading into the northern end of Mon Repos, in the near future.

"We're continuing to liaise with council to show our concerns where they need to be, including in regard to lighting from subdivisions.

"We're not anti-development but we certainly want responsible development with regards to considering the needs of the turtles.”