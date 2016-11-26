Lifestyle Capital idea is going viral

GREG Barnes started the Lifestyle Capital campaign 15 years ago.

Now, with the support from the Bargara Progress Association, the campaign to promote Bargara is gaining significant traction locally and further afield.

"If you ask anyone around Bargara 'What's the best thing about Bargara aside from your family?', nine times out of ten people will say it's the lifestyle,” Cr Barnes (inset) said.

"The people, location, climate, safety, lack of high rises - I could go on, but they all add to the atmosphere here,” he said.

Cr Barnes attributed to the campaign's momentum to use of the hash tag #thelifestylecapital, which had increased publicity immensely.

There has been a huge following of the hash tag on the Facebook page Bargara Facebookers, with people tagging their photos of Bargara.

Photographs taken by Bargara locals of the sunset, beach, ocean and turtles laying eggs have all been tagged #thelifestylecapital.

Local businesses such as the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club, Vans Slashing and Mowing, LJ Hooker Bundaberg, Alliance Pharmacy and the Coral Coast Chamber of Commerce and Tourism have also adopted the hash tag to show their support for the beachside suburb.

"The T-shirts have been great,” Cr Barnes said.

"People are buying them and giving them to family and friends who live in other parts of the country which is fantastic because that's where our target audience is.

"What we want is people who live in places like Melbourne to be wearing the shirts, not just people already in Bargara.”

The shirts and aprons available for purchase from Alliance Pharmacy and all of the sales going back into the Bargara Progress Association.

The T-shirts are $25 and the aprons are $35.

With the recent sale and planned development of beachfront property and Bargara's relaxed atmosphere going nowhere fast, Cr Barnes said he was confident of the campaign's success and area's future.

"We have great sea views and Lady Musgrave tours which gives people access to the southernmost point of the Great Barrier Reef, but Bargara isn't like a Noosa or the Sunshine Coast,” he said.

"People want to be able to walk into the butchers with their swimmers on, they want to live where they know their kids are safe, a laidback atmosphere.” .