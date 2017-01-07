Lifesavers need more info on stingers

VERY VENOMOUS: Irukandji jellyfish are known to hospitalise up to 100 people annually and are found along the Queensland coast. Photo Contributed

SURF Life Saving Queensland will begin a series of marine stinger drags at Fraser Island today after a spate of serious stings in recent weeks.

There has been at least 10 cases since December 22. All have happened on the western side of Fraser Island.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has pleaded for people to avoid swimming on the western side of Fraser Island.

SLSQ will focus on an area stretching about five kilometres along the western side of Fraser Island, from Moon Point through to Woralie Creek, where the majority of recent stings have been recorded.

SLSQ chief operating officer George Hill said the organisation was hoping to determine what type, and the extent, of marine stingers in the waters off Fraser Island.

"A lot of reports have been referring to these stings as coming from irukandji, but it's important to recognise there are many different types of marine stinger within that family, and we need more information before we can say with confidence exactly what stinger it is,” he said.

"The presence of Moreton Bay stingers (Morbakka) has been recorded in recent times, and their stings can cause symptoms identical to that of irukandji syndrome.

"From these drags, we're hoping to get a greater grasp on the extent of stingers within the water, what specific type they are, and where they're primarily located.”

Lifesavers will conduct several stinger drags in creeks as well.