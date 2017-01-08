30°
Lifesavers hope to net jellyfish information following drag

Jim Alouat
| 7th Jan 2017 10:33 AM
VERY VENOMOUS: Irukandji jellyfish are known to hospitalise up to 100 people annually and are found along the Queensland coast. Photo Contributed
VERY VENOMOUS: Irukandji jellyfish are known to hospitalise up to 100 people annually and are found along the Queensland coast. Photo Contributed Contributed

SURF Life Saving Queensland has conducted a series of marine stinger drags at Fraser Island after a spate of serious stings in recent weeks.

There have been at least 10 cases since December 22.

All have happened on the western side of Fraser Island, where RACQ LifeFlight Rescue has pleaded for people to avoid swimming.

Yesterday's drag focused on an area stretching about 5km along the western side of the island, from Moon Point through to Woralie Creek, where the majority of recent stings have been recorded.

RELATED: Watch out for man o' war invaders when winds change

SLSQ chief operating officer George Hill said the organisation was hoping to determine the type extent of marine stingers in the waters off Fraser Island.

"A lot of reports have been referring to these stings as coming from irukandji, but it's important to recognise there are many different types of marine stinger within that family, and we need more information before we can say with confidence exactly what stinger it is,” he said.

"The presence of Moreton Bay stingers (Morbakka) has been recorded in recent times, and their stings can cause symptoms identical to that of irukandji syndrome.

"From these drags, we're hoping to get a greater grasp on the extent of stingers within the water, what specific type they are, and where they're primarily located.”

Lifesavers conducted several stinger drags in creeks as well.

The deadly irukandji jellyfish is found along the Queensland coast.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg fraser island irukandji irukandji jellyfish jellyfish marine stingers racq lifeflight rescue stingers surf life saving queensland

